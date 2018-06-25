French Jewellers Jaubalet Paris Launch in London

Independent French jewellers, Jaubalet Paris, have opened their first office within the UK. Based in London Mayfair, their London office is the first of the Parisian Jeweller’s UK location and marks the company’s successful venture across international waters.

Jaubalet Paris was launched in 2008 with a mission to provide high end custom luxury jewellery that perfectly captures the exquisite French artistry. With each piece being uniquely crafted to each individual’s needs and tastes, no two pieces of Jaubalet Paris’ jewellery are the same. To ensure that this sense of individuality is awarded to each and every jewellery piece, Jaubalet Paris craft a unique 3D wax replica wing for each customer to try and sample in their own time, ensuring that they are perfectly happy with every detail of the piece before the final product is crafted.

After the success and popularity of Jaubalet Paris’ flagship office in Paris’ emblematic jewellery location, Place Vendôme, Jaubalet Paris is taking its next step abroad in London, bringing a new offering to the UK market; custom made luxury jewellery.

After seeing a rise in interest from British customers in their products, Jaubalet Paris are now pleased to announce the opening of their first UK appointment-exclusive office, based in the heart of bustling London.

It is located on picturesque Berkley Street within London Mayfair and captures the same luxurious feel as its French based counterparts. The new London based office was unveiled on the 1st of May 2018. CEO and Director of Jaubalet Paris says: “We’re so pleased and excited to be bringing Jaubalet Paris to the shores of the UK.

“We started off as an exclusively Parisian brand and have since grown and flourished into overseas ventures and we couldn’t be more thrilled. From Paris, to London, we’re hoping to incorporate and bring the best of both worlds into our luxury jewellery craftsmanship.”

About Jaubalet Paris:

Jaubalet Paris specialises in creating the custom-designed jewellery of your dreams. Based in Mayfair, London, our highly skilled craftsmen will work closely with you to create a piece of hand-made jewellery that is completely unique to you. Whether you want a bespoke solitaire diamond engagement ring, or a men’s white gold bracelet, our renowned Bench Jewellers combine traditional jewellery making techniques with modern innovation, creating truly bespoke and unique jewellery pieces.

You’ll find The House of Jaubalet in the fashion and luxury capital of London – Mayfair. Situated at 1 Berkeley Street, our jewellery shop in Mayfair combines the modern cosmopolitan life of London, with the traditional jewellery making methods that have been used for the last decade at our flagship jewellery shop in Place Vendôme. Our experienced craftsmen have the expertise and skill to create personalised, high quality jewellery especially for you.

Designing custom made jewellery and commissioning it to be made is a huge process, and we want you to be confident that the end-result will exceed your expectations, which is why we offer a prototype of your jewellery before you make your final decision. Using revolutionary technology, we will send you a 3D wax prototype of your bespoke piece of jewellery – you can then modify it to ensure it matches your vision, before our experts craft it.

For further news on up-coming jewellery events visit:

https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/category/retail-jewellery-news/