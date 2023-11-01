Gem-A Finalises Board Positions and Retains Council President at 2023 AGM

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) recently held its annual general meeting (AGM) on October 18, 2023, wherein three Members of the Board were elected and the existing Gem-A Council President was re-appointed.

The elected board members include Kate Flitcroft FGA, Maggie Campbell Pedersen FGA, and Pia Tonna, while Richard Drucker FGA was retained as the Council President. This AGM saw formal proceedings taking place at Gem-A’s London premises.

Member Participation and Association Review

Gem-A’s AGM provides a platform for its members to engage in reviewing the Annual Reports of 2022 and the Financial Performance documents for the year ending on December 31, 2022. The association facilitated member participation through the Civica Election Services (CES) voting platform, where votes on certain ‘ordinary resolutions’ were cast ahead of time. Additionally, members could submit questions to Gem-A CEO Alan Hart and Chairperson Justine Carmody, regardless of whether they were attending in-person or virtually.

Gem-A CEO Alan Hart shared, “More than 230 Gem-A Members participated in our 2023 AGM by logging into the secure CES platform and submitting their votes. The results of these votes inform our decision-making and ensure our Association is responsive to the needs of our national and international gemmological community.”

Upcoming Gem-A Events

Post AGM, the association has a line-up of notable events. The annual Gem-A Conference is scheduled for November 5, 2023, and will host six gemmological experts for a day of professional discussions and networking in London. This event will conclude with the Gem-A Conference Gala Dinner at the Tower of London, offering attendees a private viewing of the British Crown Jewels.

Following this, on November 6, the Gem-A Graduation Ceremony will celebrate the achievements of students who successfully completed their Gemmology Foundation, Gemmology Diploma, and Diamond Diploma.