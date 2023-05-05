GIA Introduces “Peacock” Colour Range Comment for Pearl Reports

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced the addition of a report comment using the trade colour term “Peacock” for specific colours of cultured pearls from the Pinctada margaritifera black-lipped pearl oyster, also known as Tahitian pearls.

After a year of researching the historical and current use of the colour term “Peacock,” as well as considering industry feedback, GIA decided to add this descriptive term to better inform consumers.

The new term will be used when a pearl, strand or jewellery item meets carefully defined colour parameters for ‘Peacock’.

Defining the “Peacock” Colour Range

GIA’s industry analysis has identified a specific colour range that is widely agreed upon within the pearl trade as “peacock.” The general description of this colour range is a body colour with a hue that contains green, of mid-to-strong saturation and mid-to-dark tone, and with moderate or stronger overtone, usually pink, but it may be other hues, or orient.

When a pearl meets these carefully defined colour parameters, a comment stating, “This pearl is often referred to as a ‘Tahitian’ cultured pearl in the trade, and it falls into the select colour range that is known as ‘peacock'” will be added to any GIA pearl report.

No Extra Fee for the New Classification

GIA has confirmed that there will be no additional fee for this change.

The institute, best known for creating the 4Cs and the GIA International Diamond Grading System™, has been a leader in the identification and classification of natural and cultured pearls since 1949. GIA has developed comprehensive standards for describing pearls, known as the GIA 7 Pearl Value Factors™: Size, Shape, Color, Nacre, Lustre, Surface, and Matching.

What This Means for UK Jewellers

This new classification by GIA presents several implications for UK jewellers. Primarily, it can enhance the value proposition of Tahitian pearls falling within the “Peacock” colour range. The “Peacock” classification can make these pearls more desirable to consumers, potentially driving higher sales and profits.

Furthermore, this change can enhance transparency and consumer trust. By using a recognised and standardised colour term, jewellers can provide customers with clearer, more accurate information about the pearls they’re purchasing.

UK jewellers should update their knowledge and marketing materials to reflect this new classification. They should also ensure that their staff are trained to explain the “Peacock” colour range to customers.

While this change may seem minor, it may represent an opportunity for UK jewellers to enhance their pearl offerings, improve customer trust, and potentially drive higher sales.