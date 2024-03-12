GIA Supports Sustainable Gold Mining with New Research Grant

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has taken a significant step towards sustainable gold mining practices by awarding a $93,000 grant for the deployment of the Goldrop technology across three Colombian artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) communities.

This collaboration between the Alliance for Responsible Mining (ARM) and Mercury Free Mining (MFM), aims to eliminate the need for mercury in gold extraction, presenting a major advancement in efforts to develop a more sustainable and ethical gold mining industry.

Enhancing Miner Welfare and Environmental Protection

The introduction of Goldrop technology is set to transform the working conditions of arASM miners, significantly reducing health hazards and environmental pollution caused by mercury use. The second grant follows a successful preliminary phase which saw the testing of five innovative gold ore concentrators, with Goldrop emerging as the most efficient in tests conducted by miners in the Chocó and Antioquia regions of Colombia.

Toby Pomeroy, the executive director of Mercury Free Mining, states of GIAs new support of Goldrop, “We are immensely grateful for GIA’s continued trust and partnership. Their funds have been instrumental in our ability to reach critical milestones – and we are keen to make even greater strides during this next phase of the project. The roughly 15 million artisanal gold miners who are being poisoned by direct contact with toxic mercury every day need us to continue this work.”

“The GOLDROP system, developed by John Richmond of Sluice Goose Industries and demonstrated at the 2023 AGTA GemFair, is a portable, easy-to-use, cost-effective device that, according to laboratory findings, can capture more fine gold than traditional processing methods, including those using mercury. “I can see that GOLDROP produces some of the highest fine gold recovery I have ever seen,” said Juan Camilo Megía Mosquera, Unión Panamericana gold miner, one of the field-test participants.”

Gina D’Amato, Executive Director of ARM, commented on the grant: “GIA’s latest grant award demonstrates their true commitment to working together towards the positive transformation of ASM communities and the eradication of mercury use. The project will allow us to understand challenges around new technologies adopted by ASM Communities.”

Comprehensive Program Implementation

The program’s six-month agenda encompasses the introduction of Goldrop, miner training, assessments, and feedback collection. This holistic approach will also include the creation of training materials and a strategic communication plan aimed at raising awareness about the detrimental effects of mercury on both human health and the environment in the pilot communities.

“Innovations like the Goldrop are what ASM communities need to help keep deadly mercury out of their soil and water supplies. GIA is committed to supporting the work of organizations like MFM and ARM who are on the leading edge of mercury-free gold recovery – and who are focused on enriching the communities that produce this valued resource,” states Johanna Levy, vice president of environmental, social, and governance programs at GIA.

Funding will cover the entire spectrum of the program’s phases, encompassing field and office personnel costs, travel, supplies, translation and laboratory services, and equipment. Upon completion, continuous technical support will be provided to the participating communities, alongside a comprehensive report detailing outcomes, lessons learned, and recommendations for the program’s expansion. Furthermore, MFM and ARM are set to produce research papers and educational materials to inform the public.

ASM Sector at a Glance