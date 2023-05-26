Goldsmiths’ Centre Launches Expert Panel Sessions for Emerging Jewellery Businesses

Expert Advisory Initiative

The Goldsmiths’ Centre in London has announced the introduction of a new industry expert panel aimed at providing advice and support to emerging jewellery and silversmithing businesses. Commencing on 27th June 2023, these monthly ‘Business Diagnostic and Advice’ sessions will be hosted online and are currently open for bookings.

Featuring notable industry figures such as jewellery consultant Liz Olver, Lisa Levinson, Head of UK for the Natural Diamond Council, and fine jeweller Ellis Mhairi Cameron, the sessions are designed to help business owners improve their product offerings, brands, and creative ideas through a personalised action plan.

Analyse and Improve your Business

The expert panel will leverage information from a pre-session questionnaire to understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and priorities of each participating business. This information will further inform recommendations for future training or coaching needs. The hour-long online discussions will delve into the obstacles faced by emerging jewellery and silversmithing businesses, and how to overcome them efficiently and get noticed in the industry.

Participants will receive a summary report and a recording of the session within two weeks, providing a clear reference for key areas of focus and expert advice discussed.

Liz Olver, a veteran in the luxury jewellery industry, shared her excitement about the initiative:

“Receiving impartial advice and support is invaluable at any stage to help you move your jewellery business forward. I can’t wait to spend time with emerging businesses to help them explore what they are doing right, what they can improve on, and work with the industry expert panel to recommend clear next steps to grow their businesses.”

Session Access and Costs

The cost of each Business Diagnostic and Advice Session is £149. However, Access Grants are available for individuals experiencing financial hardship. For bookings and more information, visit the Goldsmiths’ Centre website.