Goldsmiths Plans Major Expansion at Liverpool ONE

Luxury watch and jewellery retailer, Goldsmiths, is gearing up for a significant expansion at Liverpool ONE.

Part of the Watches of Switzerland Group, the brand is planning to double the size of its current store and introduce its new ‘Goldsmiths Luxury’ concept.

Goldsmiths Luxury

The Goldsmiths Luxury concept is the brand’s latest initiative to enhance the customer experience – the remodeled store will include a hospitality bar and lounge area, providing a relaxing environment for shoppers. The inclusion of VIP consultation rooms and trusted service and repair specialists aims to further underscore Goldsmiths’ commitment to customer service.

With an eye-catching wrap-around glass frontage and updated interior design, the new showroom is set to provide an attractive setting for a variety of high-end brands and quality jewellery offerings.

Liverpool ONE: A Growing Luxury Retail Hub

The updated store will sit alongside the existing Rolex outlet on Paradise Street – a popular spot for luxury retailers.

Rob Deacon, Senior Asset Manager at Grosvenor, has welcomed Goldsmiths’ expansion:

The considerable upsize, substantial investment and exciting introduction of Goldsmiths’ luxury concept at Liverpool ONE is a significant moment for both the brand and the destination.

Looking Ahead

The expansion news follows Liverpool ONE’s recent addition of luxury cosmetics retailer Space NK, further broadening the variety of premium brands on offer at the shopping centre.

The upcoming opening of the expanded Goldsmiths store, set for later this year, is expected to be a significant event for Liverpool ONE.

With a variety of luxury brands, a focus on customer experience, and the new Goldsmiths Luxury concept, the store aims to contribute to Liverpool ONE’s growing reputation as a key location for luxury retail.