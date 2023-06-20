GSI Colored Stone Professional Program Marks Successful Completion

Gemological Science International (GSI) has announced the completion of its first advanced gemology program, the Colored Stone Professional Program. This 14-week diploma program, run at GSI’s Jaipur, India campus, welcomed students from across India.

“It feels nostalgic to see students graduating from an institution like GSI, which provides a recent and detailed curriculum in an internationally made facility,” says Ms. Sunita Shekhawat, an accomplished Indian jewellery designer known for her intricate craftsmanship and revival of traditional meenakari techniques. Shekhawat adds, “The students using gemology as their base should showcase Indian culture and art when they design gemstone jewellery“.

Dr K.L Jain, President, Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, commented on GSI’s contribution to the industry, stating, “GSI has made a significant contribution to the Gems & Jewellery Industry by offering quality education imparted by the leading faculty in the subject of gemology”.

A Focus on Practical Skills and Knowledge

The course’s objective was to equip students with advanced knowledge and practical skills needed in the dynamic world of gemstones. Course content included gem identification, treatment identification, grading, origin determination, and valuation techniques. A special laboratory session allowed students to gain first-hand experience of working in a lab and using advanced instrument.

GSI provides students with professional-grade equipment for laboratory exercises and assignments, which includes microscopes, refractometers, polariscopes, spectroscopes, and other tools used to identify and analyse gems. Students also receive a grading kit with basic tools to use during the course and take home after graduation.

“We have built an educational facility in Jaipur, where students get to learn and practically work on a coloured stone inventory using the latest identification and testing equipment,” says Ramit Kapur, Managing Director, GSI India.

Considerations for UK Jewellers

While the Colored Stone Professional Program is currently based in Jaipur, there are still points to consider for UK jewellers. As the jewellery industry continues to expand globally, the insights and experiences gained by graduates of this program could make their way into the wider gemstone market.

The program’s emphasis on practical skills and hands-on experience is relevant to the needs of the UK jewellery industry. Aspiring gemologists and jewellers in the UK could find value in the program’s comprehensive curriculum and its focus on up-to-date gemstone identification and testing techniques.

As the industry continues to evolve, initiatives like GSI’s Colored Stone Professional Program demonstrate the importance of quality education and ethical practices. Such programs could, in the future, inspire similar opportunities in the UK, providing jewellers with the chance to enhance their skills and knowledge in this evolving industry.