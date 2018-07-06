Guinness World Record Success for Jewellery Design Students

Goyam Diamond Institute Pvt. Ltd. is a leading institute in Surat, India; since 1999, providing quality education in manual and 3D CAD training. The different short-term & career courses offered cover a vast array of knowledge related to the field. It’s the first private training institute in Surat which provides training in jewellery design, and the only Institute who give professional level training in manual & CAD Matrix 9.0 on campus & online. Goyam is also an authorised training partner for Gemvision Matrix- a world leading jewellery design software. Goyam always update their courses to stay a step ahead of the jewellery market.

Goyam Diamond Institute always providing quality training in manual & CAD based jewellery designing. So many students of Goyam diamond institute have won national and international jewellery design competitions in the past, proving the education quality of Goyam and their individual talents. Once again, students of Goyam have proved that Goyam is the best.



Mr. Vishal and Mrs. khushbu Agrawal, students of Goyam Diamond Institute Pvt Ltd, have designed and manufactured a diamond studded ring that is in limelight nowadays. This amazing ring has taken place in Guinness Book of World Records. The diamond studded 48 petals of pink gold are placed so perfectly they resemble a beautiful lotus flower. 6690 brilliant cut diamonds are studded in this ring. It was manufactured on the theme of made in India, from 58.176 gm gold. The craftsmen took more than six months to create this ring.

The idea for Vishal and Khushbu’s creation came from them wanting to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation. They decided to use their work to generate awareness, settling on a lotus flower design because it is the national flower of India, and because it depicts “the beauty growing in the water-world”.

