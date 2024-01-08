IGI CEO Tehmasp Printer Honoured by GJEPC for Contributions to Gem Trade

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) recently acknowledged Mr. Tehmasp Printer, CEO of the International Gemological Institute (IGI), for his impactful contributions to the industry.

With over 24 years at IGI, including his tenure as CEO since last year, Printer has been instrumental in advancing the institute’s global influence.

IGI’s Global Influence and Services

IGI, with its 30 laboratories and 19 educational facilities, has played a pivotal role in the global gem and jewellery landscape for over 45 years.

The institute offers a range of services, including diamond grading, coloured stone grading, jewelry identification, and appraisal, catering to both the fine jewellery community and consumers.

Printer’s dedication extends beyond IGI’s global reach. He actively supports Indian manufacturers, retailers, and artisans, focusing on promoting India’s superior craftsmanship, quality, and consistency in the global market.

In response to the increasing prevalence of lab-grown diamonds, IGI has taken significant steps to screen millions of natural and lab-grown diamonds. This effort ensures that both the industry and consumers receive the products they expect, reinforcing trust and authenticity in the market.

Implications for Jewellery Professionals

Printer’s recognition by GJEPC is not just a personal achievement; it represents a commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

For jewellery professionals, this underscores the importance of aligning with institutes that are dedicated to quality, authenticity, and the promotion of skilled craftsmanship.

Printer’s leadership style and IGI’s continuous evolution offer valuable insights into the industry’s future direction.