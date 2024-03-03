IGI Unveils Method to Differentiate Lab-Grown Fancy Color Diamonds from Natural Stones

IGI has recently introduced a comprehensive set of procedures designed to distinguish between fancy-colored lab-grown diamonds and their natural counterparts. This development comes as a response to the growing challenge in the jewellery industry to identify synthetic stones, which are often treated to emulate the appearance of natural diamonds.

IGI’s innovative approach involves the use of Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) and photoluminescence spectroscopy, supplemented by traditional magnification techniques. These methods aim to overcome the limitations faced by conventional screening devices that rely on photoluminescence for analyzing a diamond’s fluorescence and phosphorescence under ultraviolet light. According to IGI, such traditional methods fall short with fancy-colored lab-grown diamonds due to treatments like irradiation, heat, and pressure, which can significantly alter their fluorescence and phosphorescence properties.

The method proposed by IGI promises to provide a reliable way to screen both loose diamonds and those set in jewellery, addressing a longstanding issue for jewellers and gemologists alike.

“With lab-grown fancy-colored diamonds gaining momentum and the differential pricing being substantial, it’s imperative that the screening is done by a reputable laboratory,” said IGI CEO Tehmasp Printer. “We have had a few cases in recent times where there has been a contamination of natural fancy-colored pink diamonds mixed with lab-grown pink diamonds.”