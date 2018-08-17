IIDGR Returns to IJL

IIDGR, part of the De Beers Group of Companies makes a very welcome return to the 2018 edition of IJL.

Whilst De Beers is known throughout the international jewellery community as a supplier of rough and cut diamonds, the IIDGR division specialises in supporting the industry through its educational programmes, supply of synthetic diamond detection equipment and laboratory-based diamond grading facilities. Offices in Maidenhead, Antwerp and Surat, IIDGR have greatly extended their reach into the UK market, and now enjoy close commercial ties with many leading UK jewellery organisations, manufacturers and jewellery retailers.

“Our main aim is to support the UK industry with a comprehensive range of diamond focused retail-based education modules and leading-edge technology supported by world class laboratory facilities” said IIDGR President Jonathan Kendall. The IIDGR president added, “We are delighted to be back at IJL, which as the UK’s premier showcase, provides IIDGR the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how we can develop long term partnerships with all sectors of the UK jewellery industry”.

On show this year will be the recently launched IIDGR Diamond Foundation Course. Specifically aimed at providing young and new jewellery industry entrants online access to understanding the world of diamonds, IIDGR’s Diamond Foundation Course explains the route from mine to finger, incorporating an introductory look at how rough diamonds are sorted, priced, cut, polished and brought to market in stunning pieces of jewellery.

The Diamond Foundation Course will be available to all IJL visitors at a discounted rate for the duration of the show only.

IJL visitors are also invited to bring their own items of jewellery to see IIDGR’s new synthetic diamond detection equipment in operation. The “SynthDetect” can easily analyse both loose diamonds and finished jewellery to detect synthetic, treated or diamond simulants. The results may surprise you!

And supporting IIDGR’s technology offer, will be a presentation by industry expert Dave Evans at 15.30 on Monday 3rd in IJL’s Retail Theatre. Dave will be talking about the identification of synthetic diamonds and his informative presentation will be of great interest to those who want to expand their knowledge on one of the industry’s current hot topics.

IIDGR will be exhibiting on stand E161a, adjacent to the catwalk.

