Initiatives in Art and Culture to Honor Feriel Zerouki with Its Award for Leadership in Responsible Practice in Jewelry with Its Award for Leadership in Responsible Practice in Jewelry

Feriel Zerouki will be celebrated during the upcoming IAC Gold Conference in New York.

For elevating the conversation internationally on sustainability through the De Beers Best Practice Principles, and providing working solutions to help track responsible-sourced diamonds in the Sierra Leone, Initiatives in Art and Culture (IAC) is delighted to announce it will be honoring Feriel Zerouki, Senior Vice President of International Relations and Ethical Initiatives, De Beers Group, with the 2019 Initiatives in Art and Culture Award for Leadership in Responsible Practice in Jewelry.

The Initiatives in Art and Culture Award for Leadership in Responsible Practice in Jewelry is presented annually, to a recipient that is a member of the jewelry industry, or part of a jewelry-focused organization, that has made a transformational contribution to ethical sourcing and responsible practices in the worldwide gem and jewelry trade. Feriel Zerouki will be honored at “Gold: Legacy, Leadership, Luminescence,” a conference which will be held at Bohemian National Hall in New York City, on April 4 and 5, 2019.

Feriel joined De Beers Group as a Supply Chain Analyst in 2005, at the Diamond Trading Company where she gained expertise in pricing rough diamonds and forecasting mine production. She was then appointed Best Practice Principles Manager for De Beers Group in 2009, where she was tasked with embedding the Group’s sustainability program. More recently she was appointed Senior Vice President, International Relations and Ethical Initiatives for De Beers Group.

In 2018, De Beers Group partnered with the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) to launch GemFair, a pilot program that aims to create a secure and transparent route to market for ethically-source artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. The initiative combines on the ground training and engagement with miners on ethical standards with a digital solution to support the traceability of the product. Each site adheres to standards that are aligned with the OECD due diligence guidelines and GemFair’s own set of rigorous standards.

Feriel’s pioneering work in developing this initiative is part of her work as GemFair’s General Manager. Feriel is also on the Board of Directors of the World Diamond Council, as well as the Responsible Jewellery Council.

Speaking about the awarding of the prestigious Initiatives in Art and Culture Responsible Practice in Leadership Award, Feriel says, “I am honored to receive this award from the IAC, an organization that raises the profile of positive work in a range of fields, and all of us at De Beers Group are proud to receive recognition for our work on responsible practices in the jewelry industry. We believe programs such as our Best Practice Principles play a key role in setting standards across the sector, while through programs such as GemFair, we are seeking innovative ways to address wider sector challenges proactively. Diamonds must represent the best of us, so we are committed to continue finding ways we can use our leadership and innovations to ensure we are a force for positive change.”

Lisa Koenigsberg, President and Founder of Initiatives in Art and Culture, who established the Annual International Gold Conference nine years ago, says, “We are delighted and honored to present Feriel Zerouki, Senior Vice President of International Relations and Ethical Initiatives, De Beers Group, with 2019 Initiatives in Art and Culture Award for Leadership in Responsible Practice in Jewelry. Both personally and professionally, Feriel embodies all the attributes that we seek in an honoree, and this award is so well-deserved for all that she has done to champion and further responsible practice and ethical supply chains worldwide.”

Sponsors of “Gold: Legacy, Leadership, Luminescence” include: The Goldsmiths’ Centre, The Goldsmiths’ Company, Panjshir Valley Emeralds, a Trusted Gems Company, Signet Jewelers, Riva Precision Manufacturing, Hoover & Strong, AU Enterprises, JCK Las Vegas, DMIA, Society of North American Goldsmiths, and Anza Gems.

Register for “Gold: Legacy, Leadership, Luminescence” directly on Eventbrite by clicking here.

About Initiatives in Art and Culture

Initiatives in Art and Culture (IAC) educates diverse audiences in the fine, decorative, and visual arts. Our primary activities are conferences, publications, and exhibitions that take an interdisciplinary approach, considering issues related to fabrication, connoisseurship, cultural patrimony, cultural preservation, and the future of culture. Particular areas of emphasis include American painting, precious substances, the history of frames, the Arts and Crafts movement, the influence of Asian cultures on American fine and decorative art, and the history and future of fashion. IAC’s projects have been supported by a wide array of individual, corporate, and foundation funders.