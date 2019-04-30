Jeffrey Bilgore Launches Opal Capsule Collection for Mother’s Day

Color is at the forefront of the new opal jewelry collection by award-winning designer, Jeffrey Bilgore.

Opal is the only gem that can show the full spectrum of a mother’s love, in all the colors of the rainbow. To celebrate, Jeffrey Bilgore has created an ode to opal in his latest collection launch, just in time for Mother’s Day. The gemstone, like a mother’s love, has no bounds, and displays a full spectrum of color. The balance of reds, oranges, greens, yellows and blues found across the award-winning designer’s stunning rings makes for the perfect bright and colorful present for someone special.

Sourced responsibly and directly from Australia, each of these one-of-kind pieces features a unique, large, vibrant opal handpicked for its exceptional play of color. Known for being a leading source for some of the most stunning opals in the world, these precious gemstones are unique in their optical effects—diffracting light to create an extraordinary rainbow unique to each gem, which changes with the movement of the stone in the light.

Believed by some to enhance confidence and bring out one’s full potential, as well as spontaneity, creativity and an interest in the arts, opals have been worn for centuries. Complementing flickers of color in classic settings, Jeffrey Bilgore designs something for every mom and mom to be. From an alluring 4.41 ct. Lightening Ridge Australian oval black opal in a four-prong setting, to a 5.19 ct. gem Australian crystal opal set split shank ring set in 18K yellow gold glam, Bilgore creates a statement for every style and special occasion.

“This Mother’s Day, remember your Mom—or your children’s mom—by giving her…her own rainbow! Opals are amazing gems that can have mom’s favorite color, or all of her favorite colors at once. Show your love by putting her under a rainbow of love,” says Jeffrey Bilgore.

Six one-of-a-kind rings and one bespoke opal necklace are the cornerstone of the designer’s opal capsule line. Accented with diamonds, and set in platinum and/18K yellow gold, exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail is taken to bring out the play of color in each unique opal gemstone. Mothers gift the world with life and love, and this upcoming Mother’s Day Jeffrey Bilgore shares a bright, vibrant, and beautiful bespoke opal collection for the women who bring color to the world.

To learn more about Jeffrey Bilgore, and request pricing, visit www.jeffreybilgore.com, or inquire with the designer directly through his contact page.

Read more about other Jewellery designers here: https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/category/jewellery_designers/