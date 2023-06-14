Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery Unveils LGBTQIA+ Inspired Collection

Launching Dopamine Collection for Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery, the award-winning British brand, has launched its novel ring collection named Dopamine. The collection offers a blend of innovative new designs as well as refreshed original Jessica Flinn designs, each inspired and modelled on individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO of the brand, expressed her excitement for the Dopamine collection, stating, “We’re delighted to introduce our brand new, extremely exciting collection; ‘Dopamine.’ Just like the feel-good chemical released by your brain, this collection has been designed to bring pure happiness into your life.”

Championing Diversity in the Jewellery Industry

Flinn-Allen elaborated on the inclusive ethos driving this launch, advocating for increased diversity and inclusivity within the jewellery industry. The collection breaks away from traditional gender norms in its imagery and design, utilising models representing a spectrum of ethnicities, gender identities, limb differences, and neurodiversities.

Flinn-Allen highlighted the importance of this direction, saying, “Everyone, regardless of their background, gender or however they identify, should have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed in the jewellery industry, and I hope you feel the same about your own industry.”

In advocating for greater inclusivity, Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery is underlining the belief that jewellery is a form of self-expression and celebration of individuality. The brand aims to influence the industry, fostering diversity and equality across all dimensions, which includes but is not limited to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Collection Overview

The Dopamine collection features an assortment of pieces with vibrant gemstones, including teal sapphires, salt and pepper diamonds, and the debut of the durable and richly hued Teal Moissanite.

Key pieces from the collection include:

Cordelia: Emerald Cut Teal Moissanite

Georgia: Elongated Hexagon Salt & Pepper Diamond

Juno: Pear Cut Teal Sapphire and Lab Grown Diamond Toi et Moi

The collection is now live and available for purchase on Jessica Flinn, having been meticulously curated by Purchasing Manager Natasha and Junior Designer Emma under the expert supervision of Jessica Flinn-Allen.

What This Means for UK Jewellers

Jessica Flinn’s Dopamine collection showcases an innovative step towards diversity and inclusivity, setting a trend that could influence the wider UK jewellery industry. The move not only signals the increasing demand for representation across all aspects of the industry, from design to marketing, but also aligns with a broader cultural shift towards embracing diversity in all its forms.

Flinn’s initiative underscores the potential for UK jewellers to lead in this space, crafting a more inclusive industry that not only respects and values diversity but also harnesses it as a source of creative inspiration. As the Dopamine collection exemplifies, inclusivity can be a powerful driving force for innovation in jewellery design.