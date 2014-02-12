Bellini Jewellery is a premier UK based independent jewellery manufacturer. First established in 2003 they specialise in providing a wide range of jewellery to our clients ranging from mounts and semi mounts, to finished jewellery including wedding bands and loose diamonds.

"Our extensive collection of gold and platinum diamond set jewellery offers a combination of superb craftsmanship along with all of the very latest designs whilst maintaining the very highest standards of quality and value for money."

They offer a comprehensive range of items on their website along with a bespoke ordering service where they can produce exclusive items to your design and/or specification, as well as our own unique styles.