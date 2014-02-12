Jewellery Business Directory – Recommended Retailers
Cry For The Moon
Bespoke jewellers Cry for the Moon take the stress away from choosing your wedding jewellery.
Whether it be engagement rings, wedding rings or cufflinks, the Guildford-based team offer a personalised service to each of their customers. Whatever your requirements, Cry for the Moon are specialists in their trade, with a collective hundred years of experience between its team’s members. Why not get in touch to see what they could do for you?
17 Tunsgate, Guildford, UK, United Kingdom GU1 3QT