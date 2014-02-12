Guilty Bangles is the UK's specialists retailer of sterling silver bangles. The highest quality bangles include an exclusive collection of solid silver bangles that are handmade in the UK and assayed in the UK, Guilty Bangles is proud to support UK silversmiths. All of our bangles in the exclusive collection are made from solid 925 sterling silver and are hand made and finished to the highest quality standards. The bangles are designed for customers that want quality pieces of jewellery that are hand made and finished to the highest standards.

The Guilty Bangles Range

With many years of experience, the range has evolved to suit customers that like the classic designs that will last forever, simple and timeless pieces that are suitable for all age groups. In ranges with alternative sizes such as large, extra large, small and extra small, our collection has an extensive style list covering all types of bangles. Our open bangles in the cuff and torque style can be either chunky, wide cuffs or slim torque style bangles. The closed range includes oval and round shaped bangles, some with clasps to open and close to make it easier to get on the wrist. Guilty also has a selection of mens bangles, bracelets and cufflinks with different styles to suit different tastes. The price range covers all budgets from the low cost, slim slave bangles, to exclusive bangles such as the mens chunky torque at the premium end of the market.

Guilty Bangles Customer Service

Guilty is a small business based in the UK and is customer focused. All of our bangles are delivered free of charge using an insured Royal Mail signed for service that ensures speedy delivery to you. Our packaging is high quality and branded and we offer a full replacement or refund service should you wish to exchange your bangle or have a refund. We are available for phone orders or to advise on sizes and styles, especially where the purchase is for a present.

Email: jo@guiltybangles.co.uk

Telephone: 01271 814966