Mandalay Jewelry

Danna is a Jewelry Designer that makes fabulous, one-of-a-kind statement necklaces in a variety of styles: Bohemian (Boho), gypsy chic, tribal, modern and Asian.

You'll also find curated collections of Bali silver, pendants and vintage jewelry.

Discover a treasure that's truly you.

"I retired from a long career of selling estate jewelry only to find one can never quite retire from jewelry. So, I started designing and making necklaces.

My jewelry designs are one-of-a-kind--arty with a bit of edginess. If that describes you, I hope you’ll find one you can’t live without."