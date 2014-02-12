Jewellery Business Directory – Recommended Retailers

Mandalay Jewelry

About us

Danna is a Jewelry Designer that makes fabulous, one-of-a-kind statement necklaces in a variety of styles: Bohemian (Boho), gypsy chic, tribal, modern and Asian.

You'll also find curated collections of Bali silver, pendants and vintage jewelry.

Discover a treasure that's truly you.   

"I retired from a long career of selling estate jewelry only to find  one can never quite retire from jewelry. So, I started designing and making necklaces. 

My jewelry designs are one-of-a-kind--arty with a bit of edginess. If that describes you, I hope you’ll find one you can’t live without."

Contact Danna on: danna@jewelrybydanna.com

Connect with us
Website: https://www.mandalayjewelry.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MandalayJewelry/
Jewellery Categories :   