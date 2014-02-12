Mitchel & Co is an established, independent, and family-run jeweller based in the heart of Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. We design and create the beautiful pieces that help you to mark the most momentous occasions in your life. We’re particularly specialist at making stunning engagement rings, perfect wedding bands, and almost anything with a diamond in it.

Whether you want to make a statement or simply take their breath away, you’ll find the perfect piece in one of our collections. We source the finest gemstones and precious metals to create diamond rings, bracelets, and necklaces in a range of contemporary styles. And if you’d like it in a different size, colour or metal, we’ll make it for you.

At Mitchel & Co, we’re a manufacturing jeweller. Our jewellery isn’t just dazzling. Every piece is also wonderfully unique. We source the highest quality gemstones, diamonds, and precious metals and use cutting-edge techniques, traditional skills, and some of the finest craftsmen in the world to transform them into pieces of unparalleled beauty and detail. And we do it all right here in the Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham.

Whatever you’re looking for, simply call or pop in for a chat. We’re always happy to talk jewellery and show off our beautiful things.