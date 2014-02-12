Ovadia Jewellery is a Hatton Garden family run business and offers only the most precious diamonds and more.

At the inviting Ovadia Jewellery shop you’ll find classic, but also modern handcrafted designs that are each personally created according to the individual client’s wishes. Every product leaving Ovadia’s Hatton Garden shop is unique and special.

Each of these stunning pieces of jewellery, ranging from timeless earrings, necklaces, bracelets to meticulously crafted and bespoke diamond or sapphire engagement and wedding rings, are never mass produced and are made right here in Hatton Garden. Ovadia source their premium diamonds personally to ensure they are conflict-free and ethically sourced and produced. With every diamond you purchase with them, you’ll receive a certificate with a registration number, guaranteeing its quality and authenticity.

Visit Ovadia’s one-stop-shop to see, feel and try on the most versatile and sophisticated collections. Be inspired and speak to husband and wife team Hannah and Ben, the Ovadia owners, to inform your jewellery selection. Their handcrafted jewellery is accessible luxury for everyone, offering price ranges suiting any budget.

Hannah is Ovadia’s expert having received her diploma at GIA (Gemological Institute of America) as a graduate gemologist. She has a complete understanding of the journey a diamond takes from the mine to the customer and happily provides advice and support.

Ben also has a great knowledge about the 4Cs, having worked with polished diamond manufacturers for many years before opening the Ovadia shop.

A key element of Ovadia’s service is providing a very personal experience taking each customer on their own unique journey towards their dream jewellery piece. They look forward to being your accompanying you all the way.