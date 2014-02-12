Politia Jewelry

Beautiful Everyday Fashion and fine diamond Jewelry

For 52 years Politia Jewellery has crafted and designed timeless pieces to fulfill the desire of each customer. Until 1997 the name of the jewelry store was Jubilee jewelers and then was renamed to Politia Jewellery.

The word ‘’Politia’’ is a Greek word (Πολιτεία), which means State. The State of Jewellery.

Our designs combine both diamonds and colorful gemstones to give that classic but yet playful feeling.

Our true desire is to share our knowledge and expertise regarding the endless jewellery choices, especially when it comes to diamonds. An emphasis is placed on providing the right advice with our personal recommendations for selecting the right diamond jewellery for any of your special occasions.