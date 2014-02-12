Hatton Garden Jewellers, specialising in stunning diamond engagement rings, beautiful wedding rings and GIA certified diamonds. We offer bespoke engagement rings and fine jewellery creations in the heart of london.

Boundaries Are Pushed Till Breaths Are Taken Away

The Aswani family started establishing itself in the jewellery industry in 1986, in the Caribbean island of St. Maarten. As a retail organisation, we’ve continuously strived towards exceeding the expectations of our clients. Rather than solely focusing on what the jewellery industry is producing and marketing, our vision has always focused on what the consumer wants, while balancing value for money and timeless designs.

Through experience gained in the retail and wholesale industry as well as being educated by GIA, the second generation of the Aswani family aims to further work towards providing clients in reach of high quality diamonds and jewellery with excellent customer service and at fair market prices, through Veritas Diamonds.

Our selection stands out because we always go past the 4 C’s. We look into the clarity characteristics that determine the grade, the colour shade, the effect of the fluorescence, the girdle thickness, the face-up measurements, the depth, the table percentage, the culet, and most importantly, whether the stone has, in the words of my father, ‘jaan’ – life and brilliance.

We encourage you to get to know us, and ask as many questions as possible. Whether they may pertain to the sourcing, the mining, the manufacturing, or even the grading body – we take privilege in educating our clients, and would truly appreciate the opportunity to serve you.