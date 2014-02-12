Woolfe Jewellery is an independant Jewellers based in the heart of Buckinghamshire. Their beautiful showroom is situated in the Centre:MK in Milton Keynes and presents a range of fine diamond and gemstone jewellery including, engagement rings, wedding rings and gem set pieces. Woolfe also offer a fully tailored design process to create the perfect piece just for you.

COMPANY HISTORY

Woolfe Jewellery opened for business in 1988. In 2002 John Woolfe was commissioned by the Tower of London to create a necklace and earring set to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen. This set is displayed in the Jewel House of the Tower of London. In 2005 Woolfe opened the shop in the Centre MK, Milton Keynes. In 2008 the company moved to its present larger premises in the Centre MK.