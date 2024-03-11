Twin Jewellery Exhibitions in Hong Kong Attract Record International Attendance

The 40th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 10th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, have recently concluded, marking a significant uptick in global participation.

Hosted in Hong Kong, these events collectively drew approximately 81,000 buyers from 137 countries, signalling a strong resurgence in the jewellery industry’s global market engagement.

Key Highlights and Outcomes

The shows, split between the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and AsiaWorld-Expo, served as a grand stage for over 4,000 exhibitors from 44 nations, reaffirming Hong Kong’s pivotal role in the international jewellery trade.

The Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show saw over 31,000 buyers, while the Jewellery Show attracted more than 49,000 attendees, with substantial visitor representation from Mainland China, India, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and the United States.

An encouraging sentiment was prevalent among participants, as evidenced by an on-site survey. Of the 1,435 respondents, 62.3% anticipated an upturn in sales over the next 12 to 24 months, with a significant number expecting stable sales, showcasing a positive outlook for the industry’s future.

Industry Insights and Future Directions

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “The twin jewellery shows successfully attracted buyers from around the world to return to Hong Kong, and it is very encouraging. Exhibitors stated that buyers had shown a positive sentiment on purchasing, and had connected with new clientele, including those from emerging markets, which is crucial for business growth.”

The surveyed exhibitors and buyers shared an optimistic view on sales prospects, with a noteworthy interest in the Middle East, Australia, Pacific Islands, India, North America, and ASEAN as promising jewellery markets. ‘Trendy fashion jewellery’, precious jewellery, and designers’ jewellery emerged as categories with the highest market potential, pointing towards evolving consumer preferences.

Product Trends and Market Dynamics

White gold, yellow gold, and rose gold remain the metals of choice among exhibitors, with diamonds leading in gemstone popularity. The demand for ruby and pearl also remains strong, indicating a diversified market interest. This diversity underscores the evolving tastes and preferences within the jewellery market, potentially guiding future product developments and marketing strategies for industry players.

Success Stories and Testimonials

The twin jewellery shows have proven to be a catalyst for business growth and market expansion, as attested by the enthusiastic feedback from participants.

Exhibitors’ Perspectives:

Jessica Kwan, Universal Jewellery Design Centre: “Our participation has consistently fuelled our growth. This year, we’ve notably expanded our global footprint, connecting with new buyers, particularly from emerging markets.”

“Our participation has consistently fuelled our growth. This year, we’ve notably expanded our global footprint, connecting with new buyers, particularly from emerging markets.” Rosaria Borriello, Borriello Massimo: “The show is pivotal for us. It’s where we meet a diverse customer base. This year, our Mediterranean red coral attracted significant attention, boosting our sales prospects beyond expectations.”

Buyers’ Experiences:

Nezar J. Mukhtar, Jamla Jewelry: “This platform is unmatched for sourcing. We’re in talks for deals potentially worth US$10 million, highlighting the show’s role in our strategic expansion.”

“This platform is unmatched for sourcing. We’re in talks for deals potentially worth US$10 million, highlighting the show’s role in our strategic expansion.” Chanyut Khieonavavongsa, Tassabee Gems: “With 40 years in the business, I still find the HKTDC Show unparalleled for discovering new designs and suppliers. This year, I’ve invested US$100,000 in orders, a testament to the show’s value.”

Hybrid Technology Enhances Trade Show Accessibility

The recent twin jewellery shows in Hong Kong have demonstrated the value of integrating technology into traditional trade platforms.

The use of a hybrid exhibition format, combining in-person and online components, along with the introduction of a self-authentication service for quicker venue access, are key steps in modernising industry events. These technological enhancements support a more streamlined, efficient trade show experience, offering jewellers contemporary tools to engage with the market effectively.