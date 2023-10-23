JewelryArts 24: A New Initiative for Responsible Jewelry Practices

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the Mineralogical & Geological Museum at Harvard (MGMH), and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) have once again joined forces.

Following their collaborative efforts at the State of the Art Summit in June 2023, these industry leaders have announced the launch of JewelryArts24 during Frieze Week 2023.

The Call for Responsible Practices

The State of the Art Summit, held at the Mineralogical and Geological Museum, Harvard University, highlighted the pressing need for responsible practices within the jewelry industry. A significant takeaway from the summit was the importance of involving the younger generation, promoting storytelling, and deepening global education on responsible jewelry practices using data, art, and science.

JewelryArts24 Competition

To further these goals, the JewelryArts24 competition has been introduced. This competition invites artists, students, and creatives from the industry to craft digital art pieces using data from the summit. The aim is to amplify the summit’s message to a worldwide audience. The winning artwork will not only receive a cash prize but will also be showcased during Frieze London in October 2024.

Additionally, the winner will gain representation by Nataal Creative Studio, a renowned multimedia brand known for its diverse storytelling.

Launch and Collaboration with Nataal

The competition was unveiled at an exclusive multi-sensory dinner on 10th October 2023, in partnership with W1 Curates and Nataal in London. The event, which coincided with the preview night of Frieze London 2023, featured a short film by visual artists Sons of Craft.

This film, inspired by nature and the collaborating organisations, marked the beginning of this new narrative journey.

Next Steps for the Competition

The competition’s second phase will involve the announcement of an expert judging panel and the launch of the JewelryArt24 website to facilitate submissions.

Finalists will be revealed on 23rd June 2024, commemorating the anniversary of The State of the Art Summit. The winner’s work will be displayed during Frieze London 2024.

Melanie Grant, executive director of RJC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m excited to continue our mission of action and innovation which began with The State of Art Jewelry Summit to unite art, science, education, and industry in the service of responsible jewellery. The future of jewellery itself depends on a wider global audience asking for ethical practise.”

Raquel Alonso-Perez, Curatrix of MGMH, emphasised the industry’s duty, noting, “Raising awareness of the implications and opportunities towards a low carbon economy is an endeavor and a responsibility the jewellery industry must incorporate into its mission.”

Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO, highlighted the competition’s significance, saying, “Drawing from the rich insights of the State of the Art Summit, JewelryArts 24 fosters a new way of sharing the message of responsible practices in jewelry. This competition leverages digital art as a roadmap and alternate medium to illustrate the path towards a more sustainable and conscientious future in the world of jewelry.”