It’s the most wonderful time of the year, what better what to commemorate the season than treating yourself to some jewellery? It’s the perfect time of year to reach out for those pieces that tend to get ignored or pushed aside throughout the year. Sparkle through the night. Inspired by the stars, the Stardust collection brings sparkle to any occasion.

Joshua James’ Stardust collection, is the collection consists of stunning intricate pieces that are sure to add extra sparkle to any festive party outfit. This collection can be worn to suit your needs and preferences, if you want a more dramatic look then go ahead and stack any of the pieces for a layered look, pair with a simpler outfit to make sure that the jewellery receives the limelight. The stones and metals used throughout are to reflect the weather outside, these are pieces that demand attention!

These stunning earrings each feature a black teardrop and sparkling pave-set hook – perfect for adding that extra touch of elegance to any outfit. These earrings would go perfectly with that LBD.

Inspired by the element air, this stunning wrapped wire style bangle features a scattering of dazzling cubic zirconia stones and a highly polished finish.

Sparkle with our Stardust collection. Inspired by the element air, this stunning wrapped wire style ring features 4 cubic zirconia stones and a highly polished finish.

Simple but elegant, this torque collar necklace will add something truly unique to your outfit. Featuring 2 beautiful cubic zirconia stones for just a touch of sparkle, this is the perfect accessory for the office Christmas party.

Featuring a total of 28 dazzling mixture cubic zirconia gems in a mix of round and marquise shape, this bracelet will add something beautifully unique to any of your party outfits.

Go to infinity and beyond with this beautiful pendant, featuring a total of 35 dazzling cubic zirconia stones. The perfect Christmas gift for a loved one, or simple festive treat for yourself.

To view the full Joshua James Stardust collection click here. Merry Christmas!