    King Charles’ Coronation Shines with Royal Family’s Dazzling Jewellery

    The coronation of King Charles was a glamorous event filled with glorious jewellery choices by the royal family. Although there weren’t any tiaras worn, due to the King’s wish for a pared back ceremony, there was still plenty of sparkle on display.

    Queen Camilla, wore the iconic Coronation Necklace, featuring 25 graduated brilliant diamonds and the remarkable 22.48-carat Lahore Diamond, originally created for Queen Victoria in 1858, by the British Crown Jeweller Garrard. This is also the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II, wore for her coronation in 1953.

    Princess Kate, paying homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, wore her diamond and South Sea pearl earrings, adding a sentimental touch to her attire.

    Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice showcased their British heritage by selecting stunning pieces from the renowned royal London jeweller Garrard.

    Princess Eugenie graced the ceremony with the ‘Albemarle’ white gold and diamond collar necklace, paired beautifully with white gold and diamond drop earrings.

    Princess Beatrice matched her bright pink outfit with the stunning ‘Blaze’ Hoop earrings from Garrard featuring Pink Sapphire, Rubellite, and Pink Opals.

    The coronation was a celebration of history, elegance, and sentimental connections through these exquisite jewellry choices, adding an extra layer of grandeur to the auspicious occasion.

