Kitty Joyas Launches ‘Fine’ Collection

British designer Kitty Joyas is set to launch a 15-piece fine jewellery collection on Thursday 26th October 2023.

Crafted in the brand’s South London studio, the collection includes necklaces, rings, and earrings.

Design Approach

Kitty Joyas ‘Fine’ extends the brand’s core design values, which have been evident in its Everyday collection for the past 4 years. Known for its use of colour, textured metal finishes, and bohemian charm, the brand has seen a 42% YoY revenue growth from 2022 to 2023.

The collection combines 14ct recycled gold with natural diamonds, tourmalines, citrines, and sapphires. The colour palette, inspired by Barcelona’s ‘forever summer’ feel, includes pinks, oranges, yellows, greens, and blues. The stones are set in hand-forged metal silhouettes, created using a Bronze Age hammer technique.

Expansion into Fine Jewellery

In early 2023, Kitty undertook gemmology training at Gem-A in Hatton Garden. This decision was influenced by her interest in gemstones and an increase in customer demand for finer jewellery, with bespoke requests rising by 202% from January to October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The fine collection aims to expand the brand’s offerings into heirloom pieces suitable for everyday wear.

Material and Sustainability

Kitty selects each stone for its natural inclusions and facets and works with Fair Trade Gem suppliers who source from traceable and responsibly managed mines. The natural diamonds are GIA certified, and the 14ct gold is recycled. Design variations in recycled 18ct gold, white gold, and platinum are available on request.

Aftercare Services

Customers can also access Kitty Joyas Renew, an in-house service offering re-polishing and repairs to ensure the longevity of the pieces.