Laings Unveils Groundbreaking Watch Service Centre in Glasgow

Glasgow-based jeweller Laings has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art watch service centre, marking a significant phase in its £5 million investment strategy.

This facility, heralded as the first of its kind in Scotland, is set within the Rowan House building on Buchanan Street, a location that also hosts Laings’ head office and will soon feature a new multi-level flagship store.

Comprehensive Investment in Luxury Services

The newly inaugurated watch service centre represents a £1.1 million portion of Laings’ extensive investment plan. Designed to accommodate up to ten luxury watches simultaneously from esteemed brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, TAG Heuer, Longines, and Omega, the centre is poised to service over 2,000 watches in its first year alone. Spanning 1,500 square feet, the facility boasts a private reception area alongside a workshop equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring a bespoke service experience for clients across the UK.

A Hub for Watchmaking Excellence

Under the guidance of Services Director Serena Gough, the watchmaking centre is not just a testament to Laings’ commitment to luxury watch service but also a focal point for nurturing watchmaking talent. With capacity for 11 watchmakers, three technicians, three polishers, and a final quality control technician, the facility underscores Laings’ dedication to the crafts of clockmaking, watchmaking, and goldsmithing – a tradition dating back to the company’s inception in 1840. Highlighting its role in industry progression, Laings has integrated opportunities for apprentice watchmakers and trainees, including new hires and students from the prestigious British School of Watchmaking.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, states: “This is a truly pivotal time for us as a business. The launch of our pioneering UK service centre marks the latest step in a proud journey of delivering the highest levels of skilled craftsmanship and underpins our drive for excellence in client servicing and care across our operations.”

“It is a reflection of our continued commitment to invest in our people, to breathe new life into the ancient craft of horology and to secure its future for generations to come.”

Strategic Expansion and Industry Implications

The launch of this watch service centre in Glasgow follows the establishment of a Rolex Authorised Service Centre in Cardiff, emphasising Laings’ strategic approach to enhancing its service offerings across the UK. The planned opening of a similar facility in Southampton further illustrates Laings’ commitment to providing personalised, luxury watch services recognised by top Swiss watchmakers.

Ms Gough remarks of the Glasgow watch repair centre: “When Laings was founded in 1840, it was a company based on the skills of clockmaking, watchmaking and goldsmithing. In the present day, we are continuing to invest in the skills, talent, passions and expertise that shape those crafts, housed within a collaborative and innovative environment.

“Aside from being the largest service centre owned by an independent jeweller in the UK and the first in Scotland, it is a privilege to work alongside our incredibly talented team, who are all focused on delivering excellence in both the work that they do and the precious timepieces that they are preserving.”

