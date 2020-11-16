LBJ Jewellery announces launch of website

LBJ has launched their first eCommerce trade website showcasing their variety of silver jewellery from around the world. www.lbjjewellery.com

Father-daughter combination Jon and Annabelle have been working together for the last 3 years. Jon has been in the trade for over 30 years, importing jewellery from all over the world. He started working with Israeli designers, maintaining a close relationship and an extensive range ever since. Annabelle joined the business after a number of years working in retail management for companies such as Uniqlo and Ted Baker. This is the first time LBJ’s customers will be able to view the whole collection without the pleasure of a visit to the shop. LBJ Jewellery supply many independent shops in the UK including galleries, traditional jewellery shops and gift shops.

“We realise how important this is for our business moving forward, and believe it is going to be a complement to the way we already work. We want to support our customers as much as possible during this difficult time, and as such all of the content from the website – from imagery to descriptions – is available to share.” Annabelle

The website was brought to life by a local agency called Lionsorbet, who specialises in jewellery websites. The beautiful collection images were shot by photographer, Jade Alana.

LBJ is offering all customers 10% off their first purchase until the 31st December 2020. No minimum order. Use code LBJLIVE

