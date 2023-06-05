Leonard Dews: A 150-Year Legacy Ends

Decision to Close

Leonard Dews, a longstanding jewellery business in the North West, has announced its impending closure, due to the owner retiring. Founded in 1877, the Blackpool-based business has been a key provider of original and quality jewellery and watches for nearly a century and a half. The store’s closure, announced by current owner Michael Hyman, signals the end of a significant era in the local and wider jewellery industry.

Final Sale Event

Leonard Dews is currently hosting a large closing down sale. The in store event will offer customers the opportunity to purchase items, such as diamond rings, coloured stone pieces, earrings, necklaces and bracelets, with a considerable 50 per cent discount.

A Look Back

Michael Hyman, who began working in the business in 1968 to help his father, has played a key role in sustaining the store’s reputation. His father was an expert in diamonds, but Michael developed a special interest in watches, leading him to study watch manufacturing in Switzerland. This focus saw the store add several top watch brands, including Patek Phillipe, TAG Heuer, Omega, Bremont, and Chopard.

Surviving Difficult Times

At its height, the business included 11 stores across the UK. However, economic difficulties in the 1980s led to a decision to consolidate the business to one location. The Blackpool store, located on Church Street, managed to withstand these challenges and was moved to its current location in 2000.

Reflections from Michael Hyman

Reflecting on his decision to close, Michael highlighted the role of his team and customers, “My team and I have worked hard to take Leonard Dews to where it is today. We have shared our dedication and passion with our customers, who have supported us over many years.” He added, “Now I have made the emotional decision to hang up my loupe and call time on this much-loved business.”

The closure of Leonard Dews is a significant event in the UK jewellery industry, highlighting the challenges facing traditional retailers in an ever-changing market. The closure of this established store is a reminder of the industry’s need to adapt to remain viable.