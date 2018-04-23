Littlehouse Jewellery to launch new collection, Albert21, in Edinburgh

Sally Cuthbert’s latest Littlehouse Jewellery collection, titled ‘Albert21’, is being launched on Friday 27 April 2018 at the Open Eye Gallery, Abercromby Place, Edinburgh. This solo exhibition, running until Saturday 6 June, is a collection of over 20 necklace designs, all handmade in Sterling Silver and focused on the key design elements of elegance, timelessness, durability and comfort.

Having had discussions with her friends and commission requests from her clients, Sally was made aware of the strong requirement for jewellery pieces that women can wear in their professional lives that are not only unique but that are of a lasting and enduring quality; understated and classically elegant pieces capable of building memories between family and friends.

The Albert21 collection was conceived to meet this requirement.

As inspiration Sally began by looking into the past and in particular at men’s workwear jewellery pieces, often passed down the generations; and the Albert Watch Chain. Sally decided to claim this piece of jewellery for the girls! She redesigned and reimagined it for today’s professional women. Sally believes by successfully designing to meet these requirements the Albert21 collection of necklaces will be worn and worn by her clients and will in time become heritage pieces that can become family heirlooms.

Jilly Dobson, Director of The Open Eye Gallery, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this exhibition of Sally Cuthbert’s new collection, Albert21. Her previous collections have proved very popular with our clients. Sally’s work is beautifully designed and made and this elegant new range of necklaces for women to wear in their workplace environments will, I’m sure, prove just as successful.”

From her BA Hons and Post Graduate studies at Edinburgh College of Art Sally’s love of design was formed. Her designs are all influenced by her constant curiosity of shape, and how shapes relate to other shapes. With a linear simplicity and yet three-dimensional form in her designs, Sally constantly strives to create an elegant, understated simplicity. Her previous collections ‘Shape on Shape’ and ‘PDBQ’ are further examples of this.

Showing for the third time at the Open Eye Gallery and building on two hugely successful previous shows Sally is delighted to be represented by the Gallery.

Private viewing: Thursday 26th April 6pm to 8pm

Exhibition Open: Friday 27th of April to Saturday 2nd of June 2018

Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, Sat 10am to 4 pm

The Open Eye Gallery, 34 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE – 0131 557 1020

