London Diamond Bourse Announces Leadership Changes

The London Diamond Bourse (LDB), a central figure in the UK’s diamond and jewellery industry, has introduced significant changes to its leadership structure.

These changes are geared towards maintaining the Bourse’s relevance and adapting to the changing dynamics of the industry.

Introduction of Joint Presidency

Mr. Alan Cohen, the current President of LDB, announced his intention to conclude his term at the upcoming AGM. Recognised for his roles within the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and the World Diamond Council, Cohen’s contribution has been substantial.

To assist in his responsibilities and ensure a smooth leadership transition, Mr. David Troostwyk, formerly Vice President, has been elevated to the position of Joint President as of January 18, 2024.

Mr. Troostwyk shared his thoughts, saying, “I am delighted my peers have put their trust in me to lead the London Diamond Bourse as their joint President. Working alongside President Alan Cohen for the remainder of his term, I look forward to learning and contributing to the valuable work he has undertaken for the Bourse.”

This move is seen as a strategic effort to support Cohen in his international roles and prepare for future leadership within LDB.

First Female Vice President Appointed

Following Mr. Troostwyk’s new role, Ms. Charlotte Rose has been named the new Vice President, making her the first woman to hold this position in LDB’s history – a reflection of LDB’s commitment to diversity within its ranks.

Ms. Rose commented on her new role, “I am honoured and excited to have been appointed the first female Vice President of the London Diamond Bourse. This is a pivotal moment not just in my career, but for the industry as a whole.”

President Alan Cohen endorsed the new appointments, stating, “I fully support the vote taken today by the LDB committee in making David, joint President, and Charlotte Vice president! They both have my fullest backing.”

COO Stacey Aylott also expressed optimism about the changes: “These leadership changes will bring fresh perspectives, strengthen the leadership team, and ultimately benefit the entire membership.”

For more information or media inquiries, contact Stacey Aylott, Chief Operating Officer, at stacey@londondiamondbourse.com.