London Diamond Bourse Introduces Mentor Programme for Diamond and Jewellery Industry

The London Diamond Bourse (LDB) has launched a Mentor Programme for those starting careers in the diamond and jewellery industry.

Launching at the GIA Careers fair on 14th July 2023, the programme is intended to provide support to students and newcomers in the sector.

Programme Structure

Each participant of the LDB Mentor Programme will be paired with a mentor. These mentors, drawing from their rich industry experience and comprehensive understanding of the sector, will facilitate monthly sessions with the mentees assigned to them. These meetings, designed for maximum participant convenience, can take place face-to-face or online, thereby offering flexibility.

Charlotte Rose, a member of the Council of Management at the LDB and a lead on this new initiative, said, “Our Mentor Programme aims to empower and uplift the next generation of talent in the diamond and jewellery industry. By bridging the gap between education and employment, the programme ensures that mentees are well-equipped to embark on a successful career trajectory.”

Education and Networking Opportunities

In addition to mentorship, the programme provides a range of educational resources aimed at expanding participants’ understanding of the diamond and jewellery trade. These resources will be delivered via workshops and seminars, and the LDB’s recently accredited ‘Diamond Practical Knowledge’ course.

Participants in the programme will also gain exclusive access to a series of networking events. This feature of the programme allows newcomers to connect with established professionals and expand their industry network.

Alan Cohen, London Diamond Bourse President, said, “Mentor-based training programmes are essential for knowledge transfer, skill development, personalised guidance, networking and career advancement. They foster a culture of learning, collaboration and professional growth.”

How to Apply

The Mentor Programme is open to students and newcomers in the diamond and jewellery industry. The London Diamond Bourse will be attending the GIA Careers fair on Friday 14th July, and interested individuals are encouraged to email mentor@londondiamondbourse.com to learn more and apply.

What This Means for the UK Jewellery Industry

The introduction of the LDB’s Mentor Programme could impact the UK jewellery industry by providing structured support to newcomers. The mentorship and education provided by the programme could lead to a more skilled future workforce in the sector. Additionally, the networking opportunities offered by the programme could facilitate stronger connections within the industry.

The London Diamond Bourse, based in the diamond district of Hatton Garden, London, has been a platform for diamond and precious gemstone trading since 1940. The introduction of this mentorship programme reaffirms its commitment to support the growth and development of those entering the diamond and jewellery trade.