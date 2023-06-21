London Diamond Bourse’s Diamond Workshop Receives CPD Certification

The London Diamond Bourse (LDB) has announced that their educational Practical Diamond Knowledge Workshop has received accreditation from the Continued Professional Development (CPD) principles. The course, which officially launched in August 2022, offers attendees an in-depth look at preferred diamond industry practices, aiming to improve confidence and sales techniques.

CPD certification signifies that the course’s content is accredited and recognised for its professional development value. This development will allow jewellers to collect CPD points, adding to their professional qualifications and enhancing their career prospects in the diamond industry.

A Hands-On Approach to Learning

The workshop provides participants with an array of hands-on interactive exercises, allowing them to learn directly from diamond expert Craig Sievewright.

“This was our first venture into the educational side of the industry, so to have its contents accredited and recognised as conforming to Continued Profession Development principles makes all the time invested in launching the course worthwhile,” commented Stacey Aylott, LDB COO.

An Opportunity To Develop Your Skills

CPD certification of LDB’s Diamond Workshop represents a valuable opportunity for professional development at a time when the UK jewellery industry is increasingly recognising the importance of continuous learning and skills improvement.

The course’s focus on practical diamond knowledge and the opportunity to learn from industry experts like Craig Sievewright could help you stay competitive in a constantly evolving market.

Contact

For more information about the course, visit londondiamondbourse.com or contact Stacey Aylott at stacey@londondiamondbourse.com.