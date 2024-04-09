Lucapa Welcomes Ex-De Beers Executive as New Chairman

Lucapa Diamond Company has announced the appointment of former De Beers executive Stuart Brown as its new independent non-executive Chairman. Alongside him, Ronald Beevor, known for his extensive experience in investment banking and mining, joins the board as an independent non-executive director.

These appointments coincide with Ross Stanley’s departure from the board, indicating a notable change in the company’s leadership structure.

Experience and Expertise

Stuart Brown’s career spans over three decades, primarily highlighted by a 20-year tenure at De Beers where he ascended to great roles including Interim CEO and CFO. Notably, Brown’s leadership at Firestone Diamonds led to the successful fundraising of $225 million for the development of the Liqhobong Mine in Lesotho.

Brown’s stewardship also extended to Mountain Province Diamonds, where as CEO, he initiated a processing review at the Gahcho Kue Mine in Canada, enhancing profitability through increased production throughput.

Beyond his mining leadership, Brown contributes his expertise to the broader industry through directorial roles at Ukrainian iron-ore miner Ferrexpo Plc and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) consultancy Digby Wells Environmental Holdings Limited.

Ronnie Beevor’s addition to the board brings a complementary set of skills and experiences. His career spans over four decades, with a notable tenure as head of investment banking at Rothschild Australia. Beevor’s extensive board-level involvement across various mining enterprises, including Canadian iron-ore miner Champion Iron Limited and gold explorer Felix Gold, equips him with a profound understanding of the mining sector’s dynamics. A chartered accountant by training, with an honours degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford University, Beevor’s analytical and financial acumen will undoubtedly benefit Lucapa’s strategic endeavours.

Chairman, Miles Kennedy, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome Stuart and Ronnie to our Board, they will both add valuable strategic, financial and governance experience from their various board and committee roles at numerous successful mining companies. In addition, Stuart and Ronnie will be instrumental in helping to achieve Lucapa’s goals. “We would also like to say thank you to our outgoing director Mr Ross Stanley following his decision to step down. Ross’ input and unwavering support over the last six years has been invaluable. We wish him all the best for the future.”