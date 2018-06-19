Lumbers Jewellers hold ‘Pit Stop Challenge’ to raise money for Leicester charity

Leicester-based independent jewellery retailer Lumbers, transformed itself into a race track Pit Lane on Saturday, to help raise important funds for local Leicestershire and Rutland charity, Hope Against Cancer.

Saturday 13th June was not your typical day at the renowned Lumbers Jewellers store on High Street, with teams from across the city competing against each other to achieve the fastest pit stop of the day, and the fastest laps around Silverstone on state of the art simulators, with the chance to scoop a top prize of hospitality tickets to the prestigious Silverstone Formula 1 Grand Prix. Lumbers, in partnership with luxury watch maker, Hublot, transformed their store for the day – even bringing in a genuine F1 racing car. Teams went against each other and were tasked with changing a wheel in the quickest time possible. The best F1 teams do it in about 2 seconds. The fastest recorded time on Saturday was an impressive 2.85 seconds!

Teams came from all over Leicestershire to take part, from local businesses to local sports teams including Leicester Tigers, Leicester Riders and Leicester City Football Club and were treated to canapés and champagne throughout the day in the Drivers Lounge in the Lumbers hospitality suite. The total figure of over £5000 raised has been donated to the charity.

Nigel Rose, Chief Executive of Hope Against Cancer commented, “We were so pleased and excited when a business as prestigious as Lumbers offered this unique and exciting fundraising event, we knew straight away it would be a great success. Dominic and Michelle from Lumbers are big supporters of Hope, and their dedication to making this event as successful as it has been was second to none.

As a charity, we rely so much on local businesses to hold fundraising events, and we are forever grateful to the time and money that these businesses put in for the cause. To get a Formula 1 car on the streets of Leicester on a Saturday could not have been easy but the team at Lumbers made it all seem so effortless. A heartfelt thank you to them”

Dominic Gomersall, Managing Director of Lumbers said “We have been a supporter of Hope Against Cancer for many years and know all too well of the fantastic work they do in support of cancer research. We wanted to create an exciting and unique event to help raise money for this fantastic cause. Our team have really enjoyed organising the event and are really pleased that we managed to raise so much money for Hope. Being able to hold the event at our store was such a bonus as it created quite a buzz and ultimately awareness for local charity.

We were overwhelmed by the support we received from everyone when we started to organise it and for this we are very grateful. It was so well received, by both participants and on lookers alike. We hope to make this an annual event.

The event itself had 30 teams enter with the overall crown going to the much deserved winners, Team Marenello.

A little bit extra:

Lumbers is Leicester’s Finest Jewellers, established in 1881, and is a huge supporter of local charities, sporting clubs and local business. Lumbers move to their impressive new home on High Street, has been hugely rewarding, and enabled them to bring more exciting events and enliven the area around them.

Lumbers have the best selection of diamond Jewellery in the Midlands, and stock the following watch brands:- Breitling, Omega, Hublot, Tag Heuer and Breguet.

Hope Against Cancer is a local cancer research charity in Leicestershire and Rutland. Hope funds cutting-edge research and has made clinical trials available to local people.

The charity strives for a future where more people survive cancer by funding innovative research that leads to improved treatments and better outcomes for local people.

Hope Against Cancer works in partnership with local universities and hospitals to make sure that Leicestershire is a hub of expertise in cancer research and treatment. Set up in 2003, Hope has funded over 60 research projects tackling many different forms of cancer.

