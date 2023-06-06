Mejuri Formalises Commitment to Sustainability with Regeneration Partnership and Inaugural Report

Mejuri’s Sustainability Report

Nicely timed with World Environment day in on June 5, Jewellery brand Mejuri has announced the release of their first sustainability report, marking a significant step towards greater transparency around their environmental practices. This report, centred on the pillars of people, planet and product, underlines the company’s dedication to these principles which have defined their approach since inception. The report showcases Mejuri’s ethos of inclusivity, democratisation, and community, features which were novel within the jewellery industry at the time of their founding.

Founding Partnership with Regeneration

Alongside the launch of the sustainability report, Mejuri has committed a substantial investment of 1.5 million USD in the re-mining initiative, Regeneration. As the only founding jewellery partner of Regeneration, Mejuri is taking a leading role in addressing the environmental challenges posed by the existence of numerous abandoned, or “legacy”, mines worldwide.

These disused mines, often sources of environmental pollution affecting local watersheds, ecosystems, and native species, have been left behind by years of mining for fine metals and jewels. Mejuri’s involvement with Regeneration aims to not only help mitigate this historical environmental damage but also support biodiversity and future renewable energy projects.

Social Enterprise Regeneration: A Vision of Restoration

Regeneration, the brainchild of founders including RESOLVE, Rio Tinto, and Apple, is a public benefit company. It envisages treating waste from past mining as a latent solution, possessing potential for both restoration and provision of minerals essential to the energy transition and sustainable brands. Regeneration’s novel approach offers a chance for a fresh start for communities and landscapes affected by legacy mining.

“Regeneration thinks and works outside the box to address our biodiversity and climate challenges. Our success requires innovative, creative partners in communities and across the minerals-to-product supply chain, like Mejuri,” says Stephen D’Esposito, founder and CEO of Regeneration.

With their partnership with Regeneration, Mejuri is taking steps towards creating jewellery which supports rebuilding habitats and restoring biodiversity.

Mejuri: A Commitment to Progress and Transparency

CEO of Mejuri, Noura Sakkijha, emphasised the brand’s commitment to progress and transparency, stating: “Since inception, we have been transparent – about our wins and our challenges – with our customers, which has built a loyal community who have come to expect high standards. As we grow and learn more, these goals will evolve and we’ll bring our community along for the journey.”

In addition to supporting Regeneration, Mejuri continues to back other RESOLVE initiatives like Salmon Gold, which produces precious metals while restoring vital habitats for fish species. The company has also taken strides towards reducing their carbon footprint by collaborating with Climate Positive Consulting, and maintains a focus on transparency in supply chains, fair labour practices, and human rights.

Implications for the UK Jewellery Industry

Mejuri’s commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing has the potential to influence the entire UK jewellery industry, raising the bar for transparency, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility. The brand’s partnership with Regeneration signals a revolutionary approach to the issue of legacy mining sites, a topic of increasing importance within the industry.

This development could prompt other jewellery companies to follow suit, leading to a sector-wide push for greater sustainability. It offers UK jewellers a model for responsible sourcing and environmental commitment, presenting a roadmap for the industry’s sustainable future.

With Mejuri’s evident commitment to environmental restoration and ethical practices, this represents a significant step towards redefining the concept of sustainable luxury in jewellery. It serves as an invitation for other brands in the industry to participate in the conversation about sustainability and hopefully join in setting similar standards.

Click here to read the Mejuri sustainability report.