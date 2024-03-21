Natural Diamond Council Launches Enhanced Educational Resources for Jewellers

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has expanded its Education Program to include a new series of roleplay videos and a monthly subscription option, alongside the existing annual subscription.

This initiative aims to equip sales advisors and jewellers with practical tools for engaging with consumers, addressing common queries and misconceptions about natural diamonds through realistic scenarios.

Educational Expansion

The newly unveiled component consists of 19 roleplay videos, each created to address common questions and misconceptions about diamonds. These educational materials are intended to aid sales advisors and jewellery professionals in navigating conversations with consumers, ranging from self-purchasers and gift shoppers to couples making joint purchases. Through scenarios that spotlight the uniqueness and geological rarity of natural diamonds, the videos offer a protocol for effectively communicating the value and ethical commitments of the diamond industry.

Comprehensive Curriculum

Launched in 2023, the NDC Education Program distinguishes itself with a comprehensive curriculum that transcends the basic understanding of diamonds beyond the conventional 4C’s (cut, color, clarity, and carat weight). The program is structured around seven interactive learning modules, which cover a wide range of topics from the history and allure of natural diamonds to the nuances distinguishing them from lab-grown alternatives and addressing sustainability commitments.

Each module is designed for quick, self-paced learning, complemented by social media assets and animated content to enrich the educational experience. Upon completion, participants are awarded certificates, underscoring their proficiency in conveying accurate diamond knowledge, thus fostering consumer trust and enthusiasm for natural diamond purchases.

“Since launching NDC’s Education Program just one year ago, over 1,000 sales advisors from our almost 50 official retail partners across the United States, spanning 368 doors, have taken our education offering while continuing to outperform sales trends within the market,” states Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director & CMO, North America at NDC.” “Our goal in continuing to evolve NDC’s Education Program is to equip retailers’ frontline of sales advisors with the tools and inspiration to tell the incredible value proposition of natural diamonds and transcending this information across retailer’s natural diamond jewelry brands and collections.”

Retailers interested in leveraging these educational advancements are invited to explore the program further and enroll via the NDC’s official website. This initiative underscores the NDC’s dedication to supporting the jewellery industry’s growth through informed advocacy and the promotion of natural diamonds’ enduring value.

For additional information or inquiries about retail partnerships and the education platform, the NDC encourages contact through their designated email educationpartners@naturaldiamonds.com.