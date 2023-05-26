New Book on Innovative Jewellery Techniques: Curved Scoring and Folding

Jewellers Anastasia Young and Paul Wells have released a reference guide on curved scoring and folding for sheet metal. The techniques explored enable the creation of three-dimensional forms and have potential applications in jewellery and metalsmithing.

Features of the Book

The book uses a practical approach with clear photographs explaining each step of the process. It’s intended to help established jewellers, jewellery students, home crafters and advanced amateurs understand how to score and fold metal.

In addition to the techniques, the book includes a section with resources such as an analysis of score depth according to the gauge of the wire used, and information about where to source materials.

About the Authors

Anastasia Young is a London-based jewellery artist, author and lecturer with her work displayed in the permanent collections of the Science Museum, London and Central Saint Martins Museum. She currently teaches at Birmingham University.

Paul Wells, a London-based silversmith and jeweller, is known for his metalworking techniques. He has received two Gold Awards for Technological Innovation from the Goldsmiths’ Crafts and Design Council.

Praise for the Book

Charles Lewton-Brain, a master goldsmith and the author of the book “Foldforming,” said of the new book:

“This book is indeed a game changer. The authors took an important part of foldforming, scoring and bending, and explored and documented it thoroughly, a huge advance in foldforming information, an excellent job and a wonderful book!”

The book is available through Amazon and other retailers.