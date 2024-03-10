New Platform by Natural Diamond Council to Emphasize Ethical Diamond Trading

Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has introduced a new platform named “Real. Rare. Responsible.” which aim to highlight the inherent beauty, scarcity, and ethical sourcing of natural diamonds and shine a light on the moral obligations of the diamond industry worldwide.

“Our mission is to inspire and educate consumers on the unique values of natural diamonds and the positive impact and commitments of the industry,” said Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director & CMO, North America at NDC. “The new framework of Real. Rare. Responsible cohesively ties in our mission throughout NDC’s editorial destination (naturaldiamonds.com), celebrity ambassador and sustainability global advertising campaigns, as well as all social channels. In doing so, these real, billion-year-old finite geological marvels, and the responsible and positive impact of the industry are conveyed consistently across all consumer touchpoints directly and through our retail partners.”

Global Ambassador Advocates for Ethical Practices

Lily James, appointed as the Global Ambassador for NDC, played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the ethical dimensions of diamond mining. Her transformative journey to Botswana included a visit to the Karowe Diamond Mine, an exploration of the Orapa Game Park, and interactions with students at Livingstone House Primary School. Inspired by these experiences, James sought further understanding of the industry’s positive impact worldwide.

Following Botswana, James and the NDC team ventured to the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, a key player in the global diamond market, yet not widely recognized as the world’s third-largest diamond producer. The visit spotlighted Canada’s commitment to producing high-quality, bridal-grade diamonds and its significant contributions to the industry.

Canada’s Diamond Industry: A Closer Look

The journey included stops at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine and Rio Tinto’s Yellowknife facility, emphasizing the careful inspection and valuation of rough diamonds. Unique experiences, such as viewing the Aurora northern lights and learning about the Yellowknives Dene First Nations culture, highlighted the industry’s integration with local traditions and environmental stewardship.

“In addition to Botswana representing a vital part within the natural diamond industry, it’s important to share with the world the fact that Canada also remains an integral role as a natural diamond producer,” shared David Kellie, CEO of NDC. “Visiting the NWT for the first time with Lily was immensely rewarding,” notes Kellie. “By promoting transparency, sustainability, and ethical practices, the NDC seeks to highlight the extraordinary journey of natural diamonds from mine to market. Through bringing awareness to this region, NDC aims to empower consumers to make informed decisions about their diamond purchases,” adds Kellie.

The Canadian diamond sector contributes nearly $18 billion in benefits to local businesses, with over $8 billion directed towards Indigenous and local communities. This support extends to education and skills training, underpinning the industry’s role in fostering local development and reducing carbon emissions through innovative energy solutions like Rio Tinto’s wind turbine farms.

Environmental and Community Commitments

Diamond mining entities in Canada maintain a zero-interference policy, collaborating closely with communities and academic institutions to safeguard the region’s biodiversity and ecosystems. This approach reflects the industry’s dedication to preserving the natural habitats of various species and the stunning landscapes of the Arctic tundra and boreal forests.