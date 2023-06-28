Nivoda Boosts Marketplace with Addition of Gemstone Category

Online diamond marketplace Nivoda is broadening its product offering with the introduction of a new gemstone category, marking a key strategic expansion for the company.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Gemstones

The introduction of gemstones to the Nivoda marketplace comes in response to the escalating demand. The expanded platform now boasts a selection of over 35,000 natural gemstones, including sapphires, rubies, emeralds, alexandrites, and tourmaline.

To facilitate seamless browsing and purchasing, Nivoda has standardised essential gemstone characteristics like clarity, treatment, colour, and cut. This step aims to make the buying process more convenient for jewellers by offering consistency in the product listings.

CEO of Nivoda, David Sutton, expressed his excitement over the inclusion of gemstones in the marketplace, “We are thrilled to expand Nivoda’s offerings with gemstones. Our goal is to provide customers with a comprehensive selection of diamonds and gemstones, coupled with an exceptional online shopping experience.”

Recognising the increasing consumer interest in gemstone purchases, Nivoda’s latest offering ensures that jewellers have access to a broad spectrum of gemstones from trusted suppliers worldwide.

The Impact on the UK Jewellery Industry

For UK jewellers, this development could simplify sourcing processes by providing a wide variety of gemstones under one roof. Given Nivoda’s reputation in the diamond marketplace, this can boost confidence in the quality and authenticity of the gemstones purchased.

The standardisation of key gemstone characteristics could prove beneficial for the industry, helping jewellers make more informed purchasing decisions. Furthermore, having such a wide selection available in one place can cater to the growing consumer preference for unique and personalised pieces, something UK jewellers can capitalise on.

By expanding its product offering, Nivoda continues to cement its position as a leading marketplace for jewellery professionals, providing an array of high-quality products to cater to the evolving needs of the industry.