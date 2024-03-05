Nivoda Expands with New Melee Offering

Nivoda has recently expanded its offerings by introducing both natural and lab-grown melee diamonds. This latest addition to Nivoda’s extensive selection of stones marks a great development, further enhancing the platform’s reputation as a leader in the jewellery marketplace.

Melee Diamonds: A New Frontier for Nivoda

The introduction of melee diamonds on Nivoda’s platform commenced with a pilot phase targeting a select group of UK customers in August 2023. Following the initial success of this rollout, the company has extended the availability of melee diamonds to customers worldwide, signalling a significant step in its growth trajectory.

Nivoda reports a “remarkable” response to the new melee offering, evidenced by a 56% increase in new order counts and a 117% rise in gross merchandise value between the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Such figures highlight the rapid demand for melee diamonds among jewellery retailers and underscore the strategic importance of this expansion for Nivoda.

Enhancing Customer Experience with Melee

Nivoda has revamped its customer experience (CX) on the front end, introducing customised filtering capabilities to streamline the purchasing process. This enhancement aims to ensure that customers can easily navigate the expanded product range, thereby improving the overall shopping experience.

Recognising the challenges associated with the variability in melee diamond quality due to different grading standards, Nivoda has established its own ‘Quality’ standards. This initiative seeks to provide a consistent and reliable purchasing experience for customers, backed by a curated selection of top-quality suppliers.

Commitment to Quality and Trust

Acknowledging the intricacies associated with purchasing non-certified melee stones, Nivoda prioritises authentication and calibration in its supplier onboarding process. The platform has implemented rigorous standards for product images and descriptions, along with providing last-mile located samples to ensure transparency and trust in the quality of stones offered.

A dedicated section on the Nivoda platform, labelled ‘Nivoda’s Quality Standard’, offers customers guidance on parcel grouping and quality control standards.

Nivoda’s strategic expansion and its emphasis on quality and customer service underline the company’s dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of jewellery retailers and, by extension, their customers. As the industry continues to evolve, Nivoda’s role in shaping the future landscape of jewellery retail becomes increasingly significant, promising exciting developments for retailers and consumers alike.