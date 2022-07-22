The Ultimate Guide to Pink Diamonds

Diamonds are a classic symbol of love, but what if you want to show your appreciation for someone in a more unique way?

Pink diamonds are growing in popularity, both for use in jewellery and as an potential investment.Here’s everything you need to know about these beautiful stones.

What are pink diamonds?

Pink diamonds are one of the rarest colours of ‘fancy coloured’ diamonds – a term that covers diamonds outside the normal white to yellow colour range.

In fact, pink diamonds are the second rarest colour of diamond – second only to red diamonds. This rarity can result in high prices – sometimes up to £500,000 per carat for stones which exhibit very rare colours.

What makes a Pink Diamond Pink?

The colours in most fancy coloured diamonds are a result of different chemicals being present in the ground when the diamonds were formed.

However, pink diamonds don’t contain impurities that they derive their color from and gemologists aren’t entirely certain how the pink diamond obtains their color

Where are pink diamonds from?

Pink diamonds were first discovered in India in the 17th century, with other deposits also found in Brazil at a similar time. However, recently pink diamonds have primarily been produced from Australia, with more than 90% coming from a single mine – the ‘Argyle Mine’ in Western Australia.

The largest pink diamonds (1 carat and over) have traditionally been sold through a ‘tender’ process, where diamond dealers, or individuals, can bid to buy the more significant diamonds each year. Trationally, this has been around 40-50 diamonds each year.

The Argyle mine has now closed, meaning that it will no longer producing pink diamonds, hugely reducing the supply of new pink diamonds that are going to be coming into the market.

Pink diamond colour grades

Pink diamonds come in all different shades, and just like other coloured diamonds, they can be graded:

Faint

Very light

Light

Fancy light,

Fancy intense

Fancy deep

Fancy vivid

The more intense the colour of the diamond (ie. the closer to the bottom of the list), the higher the price of the diamond.

As with other fancy coloured diamonds, pink diamonds usually have a secondary ‘hue’, which will affect what they look like. These secondary hues are included in the colour description of a grading report, where it will say something link orange-pink. These secondary hues also vary in rarity, and therefore affect the value of the diamond. Brown is the most common secondary hue and stones with this color are generally the least valuable.

There is also another colour scale used to decribe the colour of pink diamonds, developed by the Argyle company. They grade their pink diamonds firstly by colour:

Pink (P)

Purplish pink (PP)

Pink rose (PR)

They then assign a number from 1-10, to indicate the intensity of color, where 1 is the highest saturation and most intense colour, and 9 is faintest pink. 10 is used to indicate complete absence of intensity ie. white.

Properties that a determining value

[11] Just like in all fancy color diamonds, the more vivid intensity pink diamonds are far rarer than the less vivid, which is in part why they demand a higher price.

The same cause in nature which is the course of the pink in pink diamonds can be more or less concentrated depending on the specimen.

That is why it is so rare to find the most concentrated diamonds in each color.

Buying a pink diamond ring