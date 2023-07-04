Queensmith Jewellers Partners with British Academy of Jewellery in Talent Development Initiative

Groundbreaking Collaboration

Queensmith Jewellers, a Hatton Gardens jeweller, specialising in custom engagement and wedding rings, has announced a landmark collaboration with the British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ). The partnership was unveiled during a talent showcase event hosted at Queensmith’s showroom and workshop, underscoring Queensmith’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent in the jewellery industry.

The event served as a platform for students from BAJ’s Jewellery Design and Manufacturing course to demonstrate their skills in a professional environment. As part of their coursework, students were tasked with creating mandalas that were later exhibited in Queensmith’s London showroom.

Encouraging Fresh Talent

Monique Daniels Daw, Manufacturing Director at Queensmith, emphasised the importance of initiatives like this, stating, “We firmly believe in encouraging the talent that the jewellery industry has to offer. This collaboration with the BAJ is an important step towards providing these aspiring jewellery designers with the exposure and experience they need to excel in their careers.”

Monique Daniels Daw, Manufacturing Director at Queensmith

In the event, student works were evaluated by a panel of judges from Queensmith’s senior leadership team. The top three designs were rewarded, with the first prize going to Jarryd Krog. His unique mandala design was praised for its originality and fine craftsmanship. Krog’s victory offers him the unique chance to spend a day in Queensmith’s workshop, where he will recreate his winning design in gold under the guidance of Queensmith’s expert goldsmiths.

BAJ students at Queensmith showroom

Shared Commitment to Practical Learning

Lily Henderson, the BAJ Jewellery Diploma Coordinator, also voiced her support for the collaboration, saying, “BAJ and Queensmith share a common commitment – to pave clear, viable career paths for students transitioning from academia to the dynamic world of the jewellery industry. This collaborative event serves as a crucial platform, providing our learners with a golden opportunity to gain priceless, hands-on experience and exposure in a real-world scenario.”

A Continuing Partnership

As part of its mission to bolster the industry with fresh talent, Queensmith, already employing six BAJ alumni, has plans to double its manufacturing capabilities in the next two years, pledging to continue providing career opportunities to aspiring jewellers.