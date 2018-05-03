Real Rose Jewellery – The Perfect Gift

Jewellery is always a first choice of gift for any important occasion, but sometimes only something truly unique will do. Whether you’re commemorating a milestone anniversary or birthday, whether you want to impress a special someone, or whether you simply want to show a person just how much they’re loved and appreciated, you need to find something that really expresses your feelings in a unique way. What could be better than a necklace or earrings made from genuine miniature rose petals?

The Eternity Rose has spent years honing their techniques and have perfected the art of glazing real natural roses to create stunning one-of-a-kind pieces that won’t fail to impress. Designed with the aim of creating individual works of art that express the giver’s heartfelt emotions, The Eternity Rose’s stunning jewellery collection speaks volumes about timeless elegance and intricate craftsmanship.

Each piece is made from real rose petals which have been grown in The Eternity Rose’s own nurseries and then preserved in a complex proprietary technique that takes three months to reach completion. The individual petals are painstakingly hand-cut with scissors into miniature petal-shapes, glazed and then trimmed with beautiful 24 karat gold, and encrusted with sparkling synthetic diamonds to produce a piece of jewellery that is beyond compare.

When you choose an Eternity Rose jewellery piece for your loved one, you can be confident that you aren’t just choosing any item of jewellery, you are choosing a piece of art that will stand the test of time. Every necklace or pair of earrings is entirely unique and handcrafted with love to create a gift that will truly delight. Although there are other similar items on the market, none can match the rigorous quality assurance standards guaranteed by The Eternity Rose. While many competitors have tried to copy these classic designs, they are unable to capture the same perfect lustrous finish or radiant gleam.

The jewellery range comes in two designs: A classic leaf motif with its subtle and delicate shape, and a glittering heart-themed design that makes the perfect romantic gift. You can also choose from a range of five beautiful colours that are sure to match your loved one’s tastes, including red, white and pink which express traditional loving sentiments, and dramatic purple and striking blue that not only catch the eye, but also capture the imagination.

What better way to show someone close to your heart how much they mean to you than by presenting them with a gift that is as individual and special as they are? Whether you choose a necklace, earrings or a matching gift set for your loved one, you can be sure that it will be beautifully presented in a sophisticated velvet pouch that perfectly showcases its beauty.

With a lifetime warranty supplied as standard with every item in The Eternity Rose collection, you can also be certain that your gift will stand forever as a testament to your appreciation, esteem and long-lasting love.

