Record breaking 50.25-Carat Lab-Grown Diamond unveiled in Vegas

IGI Certifies World’s Largest Lab-Grown Diamond at JCK

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has certified a record breaking 50.25 carat lab-grown diamond, marking a noteworthy development in the lab-grown diamond industry. This unique gemstone, is the first one to surpass the symbolic 50 carat mark, and is the product of Ethereal Green Diamond LLP.

The diamond is called “Shiphra”, and is a Type IIa emerald cut, with the dimensions of 22.95 x 18.45 x 11.57 millimeters. The stone exhibits a G colour grade, a VS2 clarity grade, and is noted for its Excellent cut, polish, and symmetry. The diamond was grown over eight months using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) method.

The Shiphra diamond is being showcased at the current JCK trade event in Las Vegas.

Maitri 35 Carat Lab-Grown Diamond

The previous record was held by a 35 carat Maitri Lab-Grown Diamond, only unveiled less than a week earlier. The impressive stone is slightly larger than the previous record-setting 34.59-carat lab-grown diamond graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and announced only a month ago.

Maitri, a company with a global footprint including offices in Surat, India, and New York, produced the emerald-cut, Type IIa stone using the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process. The process took approximately 1,800 hours, equivalent to 75 days, to grow the diamond.

IGI certification

The International Gemological Institute (IGI), certified the 35-carat stone as H color, SI1 clarity.

IGI North America President Avi Levy praised this impressive feat, stating, “IGI is proud to certify new benchmarks like this exceptional lab-grown diamond from Maitri. The increasing sophistication and quality of achievements we’re seeing from the top producers are remarkable.”

The Showcase in Las Vegas

Jewellers attending the JCK Las Vegas show will have a unique opportunity to view both diamonds up-close, as they will be displayed at Ethereal’s and Maitri’s booth.

Maitri announced the upcoming display, declaring, “We are thrilled to unveil this remarkable 35-carat lab-grown diamond, an achievement which follows extensive research and development efforts, reflecting our dedication to excellence. Having this milestone certified by IGI strengthens its authenticity and pedigree, reinforcing our position of leadership in the industry and showcasing the immense potential of lab-grown diamonds.”

IGI’s President, Avi Levy, emphasised the importance of these advances, saying, “These breakthroughs also underscore how vital screening, grading, and disclosure are, in the interest of continued confidence and growth for our industry.”

IGI will also provide onsite diamond screening and grading services at JCK Las Vegas, and will host two JCK Talks sessions.