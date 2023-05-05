Record-Breaking Lab-Grown Diamond Unveiled: The Pride of India Sets New Standards

The jewellery industry has been abuzz with the recent unveiling of the Pride of India, a remarkable lab-grown diamond that has shattered previous records. Created by Ethereal Green Diamond a company based in India, this 30.18-carat emerald-cut diamond marks a significant milestone in the industry. Its impressive size and exceptional qualities have captured the attention of experts and enthusiasts alike. Let’s delve into the details of this groundbreaking gem and explore the implications for UK jewellers.

Record-Setting Achievement

The Pride of India, grown using the Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) method, has made history as the largest certified lab-grown diamond to date. The diamond was submitted to the GIA laboratory in Hong Kong for grading. It was graded with a VS2 clarity and G colour. This magnificent emerald-cut diamond exhibits parallel and step cutting faceting styles, enhancing its scintillation and brilliance. The diamond showcased small black graphite inclusions within the diamond’s body and clusters formed between its growth layers. Upon microscopic observation, a subtle “oily” or wavy graining was observed on the table facet, a characteristic occasionally found in CVD diamonds.

The Growth Process

The Pride of India underwent a meticulous growth process using the CVD method. It typically takes about a month to grow a diamond. This technique involves placing a diamond seed in a CVD reactor and introducing a mixture of carbon gas vapours at low pressure. Through the ionisation of gases using microwaves, plasma is formed, enabling carbon to attach to the diamond seed. Layers of crystal carbon quickly crystallise, resulting in the formation of a stunning lab-grown diamond.

The CVD method allows for the production of larger, high-quality diamonds with a weight range of 1 to 3 carats and near-colourless grades. The controlled growth environment ensures minimal impact on the environment, making lab-grown diamonds a sustainable and responsible choice.

Pushing Boundaries and Inspiring Innovation

The Pride of India serves as a testament to the continuous progress and ingenuity within the lab-grown diamond sector. As manufacturers push boundaries and explore new possibilities, the industry evolves to meet the demands of a changing market.

What does this mean for Jewellers in the UK?

The introduction of the Pride of India and the continuous advancements in lab-grown diamond technology present a significant opportunity for UK jewellers. UK jewellers can harness this spirit of innovation by collaborating with leading lab-grown diamond producers. With growing consumer interest in sustainable and ethically sourced diamonds, lab-grown diamonds provide a compelling alternative.

The ability to offer larger stones at competitive prices opens doors for jewellers to cater to diverse customer preferences and attract a wider clientele. By embracing this innovative approach, UK jewellers can position themselves at the forefront of the evolving industry landscape.