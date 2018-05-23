Shining Diamonds Launches Store in London

Shining Diamonds, the independent jewellery retailer, have opened their first store in London. The store has opened in the coveted jewellery spot of Hatton Garden, within the Holborn district of London. Customers have been able to check out the store for themselves since Saturday 5th May.

Shining Diamonds started out as an online-only retailer for quality, yet low priced diamonds. However, plans to open a store were put in place as most higher value customers preferred to view the diamonds and the jewellery they are buying.

Whilst the online market is growing for classic designs for lower to average budgets, Shining Diamonds felt they had missed the opportunity to serve customers who wanted to view the fine details of complex designs, those who wanted bespoke designs, those who wanted to experience the luxury service whilst buying an expensive item, and mainly those who preferred to see the sparkle while handpicking their individual diamond – a piece that they will hold forever.Hence the decision to open the store to the general clients after many years of serving customers online and in the office showroom, which was by appointments only.

The plan for Shining Diamonds is to continue strengthening the online business to compliment the walk-in store. The store is located at 10a Hatton Garden, London, EC1N 8AH and will bring the same high-quality engagement rings, wedding rings, eternity rings and other diamond jewellery at the same great prices of those on the Shining Diamonds website. Harshit Jain from Shining Diamonds says: “Here at Shining Diamonds we’re so excited to be able to unveil our new store. There are many great opportunities for us in the pipeline. We plan to offer our online and walk-in customers a seamless and modern experience of buying diamond jewellery.

“Customers will soon be able to virtually try-on product designs that we may not have in stock. We’ll also offer an immediate bespoke design service by adding more staff that can handle the design process. As well as offering a maximum range of diamonds for customers to pick from, we aim to open in at least three more locations around the UK over the next five years.”

For more information please visit: https://www.shiningdiamonds. co.uk/

or in-store: 10a Hatton Garden, London, EC1N 8AH

