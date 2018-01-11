Spectacular Jewellery Heist at Ritz Hotel In Paris

A gang of 5 men, wielding axes, steal millions of euros worth of Jewellery in Movie style heist at a Jewellery Store located at the Ritz hotel in central Paris. According to French media a stash of Precious stones of over 4 million Euros (£3.5m) was stolen and reports of Gun Fire were heard by various witnesses.

The Gang of 5 made the smash and grab at the luxurious five-star Ritz which is located in Place Vendôme in Paris. Next door to the ministry of justice the Ritz is situated in the historical first district on the bank of the river Seine.

The hotels gallery includes 5 Shops and Showcases selling a range of Luxury Jewellery, watches, Precious stones and clothing.

According to Police reports, Local newspaper Le Parisien, the gang were interrupted by a patrolling police officer with one hotel employee telling AFP News agency “We heard a loud noise and lots of racket in the street.”

CAN YOU SPOT FAKE JEWELLERY?

https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/12-top-tips-on-how-to-spot-fake-jewellery-items/

“Passers-by took refuge in the hotel. We didn’t know what was going on until someone told us there had been a robbery.” Two made their getaway on Scooters with three running into police and being arrested. The other thttps://www.jewellerymonthly.com/12-top-tips-on-how-to-spot-fake-jewellery-items/wo are currently being hunted by the French Police.

According to reports a huge police presence was in place with most of the district surrounding the hotel cordoned off for investigation. Paris’ police commissioner issued a statement on social media thanking officers for their quick reactions, which led to the arrest of three men. Interior Minister Gérard Collomb also offered thanks and praise to the police force, saying they were “a credit to our police”.

News Sources

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-42643176

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/10/axe-wielding-robbers-spectacular-4m-jewelry-heist-paris-ritz/